Magic vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSW

BSFL and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -179)

Wagner's 21 points per game average is 0.5 points higher than Monday's over/under.

He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Monday's game (4.5).

Wagner's year-long assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is 1.0 assist lower than Monday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Wagner has averaged three made three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 19.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: +118)

Paolo Banchero's 13 points per game are 6.5 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has collected six boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (6.5).

Banchero's assist average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Monday's over/under (5.5).

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: +102) 8.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +100)

Monday's over/under for Doncic is 30.5 points, 10.5 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average of 11.5 is lower than his over/under on Monday (9.5).

Monday's assist over/under for Doncic (8.5) equals his season-long average.

Doncic's six three-pointers made per game is 2.5 more than his over/under on Monday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.