Monday's contest that pits the Miami Hurricanes (0-0) against the NJIT Highlanders (0-0) at Watsco Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-59 in favor of Miami (FL), who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

According to our computer prediction, Miami (FL) is projected to cover the point spread (23.5) against NJIT. The two teams are expected to eclipse the 143.5 over/under.

Miami (FL) vs. NJIT Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network Extra

Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Venue: Watsco Center

Line: Miami (FL) -23.5

Point Total: 143.5

Miami (FL) vs. NJIT Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 86, NJIT 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (FL) vs. NJIT

Pick ATS: Miami (FL) (-23.5)



Miami (FL) (-23.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Miami (FL) Performance Insights

Last season, Miami (FL) was 25th-best in the country offensively (79.1 points scored per game) and ranked 235th on defense (71.9 points allowed).

The Hurricanes were 156th in the country in rebounds per game (32.1) and 71st in rebounds allowed (29.4) last year.

Last season Miami (FL) was ranked 75th in college basketball in assists with 14.5 per game.

The Hurricanes made 7.5 3-pointers per game and shot 36.8% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 166th and 44th, respectively, in college basketball.

Miami (FL) gave up 7.7 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.5% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 240th and 160th, respectively, in the nation.

Last year, the Hurricanes took 65.8% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 34.2% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.7% of the Hurricanes' baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.3% were 3-pointers.

