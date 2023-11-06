The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (0-0) take on the NJIT Highlanders (0-0) as double-digit, 25-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5.

Miami (FL) vs. NJIT Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables, Florida Venue: Watsco Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Miami (FL) -25 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (FL) and its opponents went over 143.5 combined points in 24 of 37 games last season.

Miami (FL)'s outings last season had an average of 151.0 points, 7.5 more than this game's over/under.

Miami (FL) put together a 21-15-1 ATS record last year.

Miami (FL) was the moneyline favorite 25 total times last season. It went 22-3 in those games.

The Hurricanes played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.

Miami (FL) has an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this game.

Miami (FL) vs. NJIT Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Miami (FL) 24 64.9% 79.1 146 71.9 144.6 146 NJIT 12 41.4% 66.9 146 72.7 144.6 136.2

Additional Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

Last year, the Hurricanes recorded 6.4 more points per game (79.1) than the Highlanders allowed (72.7).

Miami (FL) had a 14-8 record against the spread and a 20-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 72.7 points.

Miami (FL) vs. NJIT Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 25+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Miami (FL) 21-15-1 0-3 17-18-2 NJIT 15-13-1 0-0 19-10-0

Miami (FL) vs. NJIT Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Miami (FL) NJIT 16-1 Home Record 5-8 7-4 Away Record 2-15 8-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 8-2-1 Away ATS Record 8-8-1 83.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.8 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.2 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 2-7-2 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 13-4-0

