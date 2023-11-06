Nicholas Paul will be among those on the ice Monday when his Tampa Bay Lightning play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. There are prop bets for Paul available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Nicholas Paul vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Paul Season Stats Insights

Paul's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:36 per game on the ice, is -1.

Paul has scored a goal in four of 11 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Paul has registered a point in a game four times this year over 11 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Paul has an assist in two of 11 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Paul's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Paul going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Paul Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 36 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 11 Games 10 7 Points 1 5 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

