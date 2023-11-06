How to Watch the North Florida vs. Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Gators will open their 2023-24 season matching up with the North Florida Ospreys on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.
North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SEC Network +
North Florida vs. Florida 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Ospreys put up 8.7 fewer points per game last year (59.7) than the Gators allowed their opponents to score (68.4).
- When North Florida gave up fewer than 68.9 points last season, it went 5-5.
- Last year, the Gators put up just 2.3 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Ospreys gave up (71.2).
- Florida went 10-6 last season when scoring more than 71.2 points.
North Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/9/2023
|Trinity Baptist
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/13/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|UNF Arena
