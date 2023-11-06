Monday's game between the Tulane Green Wave (0-0) and the Stetson Hatters (0-0) at Devlin Fieldhouse is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-54 and heavily favors Tulane to take home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Hatters went 13-20 last season.

Stetson vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stetson vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 70, Stetson 54

Stetson Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hatters were outscored by 1.8 points per game last season (scoring 59.4 points per game to rank 291st in college basketball while allowing 61.2 per outing to rank 88th in college basketball) and had a -57 scoring differential overall.

In conference play, Stetson averaged fewer points (58.6 per game) than it did overall (59.4) in 2022-23.

The Hatters scored 61.5 points per game at home last season, and 58.3 on the road.

Stetson allowed 55.2 points per game at home last season, and 70.5 away.

