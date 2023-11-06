Steven Stamkos will be among those in action Monday when his Tampa Bay Lightning play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Thinking about a bet on Stamkos in the Lightning-Maple Leafs matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Steven Stamkos vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

Stamkos has averaged 15:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Stamkos has netted a goal in a game three times this season in nine games played, including multiple goals once.

Stamkos has a point in seven of nine games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Stamkos has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of nine games played.

Stamkos' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 71.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Stamkos has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 36 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 9 Games 10 11 Points 8 4 Goals 2 7 Assists 6

