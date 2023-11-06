How to Watch UCF vs. Florida International on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UCF Knights (0-0) go up against the Florida International Panthers (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
UCF vs. Florida International Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCF Stats Insights
- The Knights made 42.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points lower than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- UCF went 7-3 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Knights were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Panthers finished 335th.
- Last year, the 71.5 points per game the Knights scored were just 3.6 fewer points than the Panthers gave up (75.1).
- UCF had a 6-1 record last season when scoring more than 75.1 points.
UCF Home & Away Comparison
- UCF scored 77.2 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 65.4 points per contest.
- In home games, the Knights ceded 0.7 more points per game (65.9) than in road games (65.2).
- Looking at three-pointers, UCF fared better at home last year, draining 9.2 treys per game with a 38.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage on the road.
UCF Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Florida International
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|11/16/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
