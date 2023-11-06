The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats play the UCF Knights at Addition Financial Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 6:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats put up only 1.5 fewer points per game last year (60.7) than the Knights gave up to opponents (62.2).
  • Bethune-Cookman went 7-6 last season when allowing fewer than 60.6 points.
  • Last year, the Knights put up 60.6 points per game, just 4.0 fewer points than the 64.6 the Wildcats allowed.
  • UCF had a 7-1 record last season when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCF Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Addition Financial Arena
11/13/2023 Anderson (SC) - Addition Financial Arena
11/20/2023 Auburn - Addition Financial Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.