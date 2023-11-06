How to Watch the UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats play the UCF Knights at Addition Financial Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 6:00 PM ET.
UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats put up only 1.5 fewer points per game last year (60.7) than the Knights gave up to opponents (62.2).
- Bethune-Cookman went 7-6 last season when allowing fewer than 60.6 points.
- Last year, the Knights put up 60.6 points per game, just 4.0 fewer points than the 64.6 the Wildcats allowed.
- UCF had a 7-1 record last season when scoring more than 64.6 points.
UCF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/13/2023
|Anderson (SC)
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/20/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
