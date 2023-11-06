The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats play the UCF Knights at Addition Financial Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 6:00 PM ET.

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCF vs. Bethune-Cookman 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats put up only 1.5 fewer points per game last year (60.7) than the Knights gave up to opponents (62.2).

Bethune-Cookman went 7-6 last season when allowing fewer than 60.6 points.

Last year, the Knights put up 60.6 points per game, just 4.0 fewer points than the 64.6 the Wildcats allowed.

UCF had a 7-1 record last season when scoring more than 64.6 points.

