The UCF Knights (0-0) are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites against the Florida International Panthers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5 points.

UCF vs. Florida International Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCF -10.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF Betting Records & Stats

Of UCF's 29 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 139.5 points 13 times.

UCF games had an average of 137.1 points last season, 2.4 less than this game's over/under.

UCF won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

UCF put together a 13-5 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 72.2% of those games).

The Knights won all five games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter.

UCF has an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this matchup.

UCF vs. Florida International Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCF 13 44.8% 71.5 144.6 65.5 140.6 136 Florida International 16 64% 73.1 144.6 75.1 140.6 144.5

Additional UCF Insights & Trends

Last year, the Knights averaged just 3.6 fewer points per game (71.5) than the Panthers gave up (75.1).

UCF went 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall last season when scoring more than 75.1 points.

UCF vs. Florida International Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCF 15-13-0 5-0 17-12-0 Florida International 15-10-0 4-0 14-11-0

UCF vs. Florida International Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCF Florida International 11-6 Home Record 11-7 5-7 Away Record 3-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.1 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

