In the upcoming game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Victor Hedman to find the back of the net for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Hedman stats and insights

Hedman has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Hedman has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 36 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

