The Colorado Avalanche (7-3) will attempt to prolong a three-game home win streak when they take on the New Jersey Devils (7-3-1) on Tuesday, November 7 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Before watching this matchup, here is a peek at which club we pick to bring home the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Avalanche vs. Devils Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final tally of Avalanche 4, Devils 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-175)

Avalanche (-175) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Devils (+1.5)

Avalanche vs Devils Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche have a 7-3 record overall, with a 1-0-1 record in contests that have needed overtime.

In the one game this season the Avalanche recorded just one goal, they won.

The Avalanche have scored at least three goals six times, and are 6-0-0 in those games.

In the four games when Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal, it won every time (eight points).

In the seven games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 5-2-0 (10 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils have a 1-1-2 record in overtime contests this season and a 7-3-1 overall record.

New Jersey has earned eight points (4-1-0) in its five games decided by one goal.

This season the Devils scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

The Devils have scored more than two goals 10 times, earning 15 points from those matchups (7-2-1).

New Jersey has scored a single power-play goal in three games this season and won all of those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, New Jersey has posted a record of 5-1-1 (11 points).

The Devils have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 2-2-0 to register four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 17th 3.1 Goals Scored 3.91 3rd 8th 2.8 Goals Allowed 3.45 23rd 4th 34.9 Shots 33.9 6th 9th 29.2 Shots Allowed 30.8 15th 17th 18.42% Power Play % 42.86% 1st 2nd 92.5% Penalty Kill % 76.32% 20th

Avalanche vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

