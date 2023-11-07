FGCU vs. Indiana: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers will open their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Indiana vs. FGCU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
FGCU vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
FGCU vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana Moneyline
|FGCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana (-12.5)
|143.5
|-800
|+550
|FanDuel
|Indiana (-12.5)
|143.5
|-950
|+610
FGCU vs. Indiana Betting Trends (2022-23)
- FGCU put together an 11-18-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Eagles covered the spread once when an underdog by 12.5 points or more last year (in three opportunities).
- Indiana won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- The Hoosiers and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 30 times last season.
