Tuesday's game features the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-0) clashing at Assembly Hall in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-62 victory for heavily favored Indiana according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 7.

The game has no line set.

FGCU vs. Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

FGCU vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 79, FGCU 62

Spread & Total Prediction for FGCU vs. Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana (-16.7)

Indiana (-16.7) Computer Predicted Total: 141.7

FGCU Performance Insights

Last season FGCU put up 71.3 points per game (185th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 69.4 points per contest (153rd-ranked).

The Eagles pulled down 31.8 rebounds per game (178th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.8 rebounds per contest (222nd-ranked).

Last year FGCU ranked 193rd in college basketball in assists, delivering 12.8 per game.

Last season the Eagles committed 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.5 turnovers per contest (212th-ranked).

The Eagles had a 35.5% three-point percentage last year (98th-ranked in college basketball), but they really thrived by making 9.2 treys per game (25th-best).

FGCU allowed 8.0 three-pointers per game (277th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33.4% (149th-ranked) from downtown.

Last season FGCU took 54.9% two-pointers, accounting for 63.4% of the team's baskets. It shot 45.1% three-pointers (36.6% of the team's baskets).

