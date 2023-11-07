FGCU vs. Indiana: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 7
The Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) host the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-0) at Assembly Hall on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the game.
FGCU vs. Indiana Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: Bloomington, Indiana
- Venue: Assembly Hall
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- Last season 13 of FGCU's games hit the over.
- The Eagles were 11-18-0 against the spread last year.
- Indiana had more success against the spread than FGCU last season, tallying an ATS record of 16-14-0, compared to the 11-18-0 mark of the Eagles.
FGCU vs. Indiana Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Indiana
|74.7
|146
|68.7
|138.1
|142.4
|FGCU
|71.3
|146
|69.4
|138.1
|141.3
Additional FGCU Insights & Trends
- The Eagles' 71.3 points per game last year were just 2.6 more points than the 68.7 the Hoosiers gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 68.7 points last season, FGCU went 8-8 against the spread and 12-7 overall.
FGCU vs. Indiana Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Indiana
|16-14-0
|18-12-0
|FGCU
|11-18-0
|13-16-0
FGCU vs. Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Indiana
|FGCU
|15-2
|Home Record
|8-5
|5-7
|Away Record
|6-9
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-10-0
|80.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.8
|67.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.1
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-8-0
