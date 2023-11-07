Tuesday's game between the Creighton Bluejays (0-0) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) at CHI Health Center Omaha is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-52 and heavily favors Creighton to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 7.

The game has no line set.

Florida A&M vs. Creighton Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Florida A&M vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 84, Florida A&M 52

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida A&M vs. Creighton

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-32.0)

Creighton (-32.0) Computer Predicted Total: 137.0

Florida A&M Performance Insights

While Florida A&M ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in points per game last year with 58.6 (-2-worst), it ranked 174th in college basketball with 70.0 points surrendered per contest.

The Rattlers pulled down 29.7 boards per game (294th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 32.9 rebounds per contest (294th-ranked).

Florida A&M didn't produce many assists last season, ranking second-worst in the nation with 9.7 assists per game.

The Rattlers struggled in the turnover area last year, ranking ninth-worst in college basketball with 15.0 turnovers per game. They ranked 195th with 11.7 forced turnovers per contest.

The Rattlers made 5.8 threes per game (324th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while sporting a 31.3% three-point percentage (323rd-ranked).

Florida A&M ceded 6.2 threes per game (51st-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33.3% (144th-ranked) from three-point land.

Last year Florida A&M took 65.3% two-pointers, accounting for 71.9% of the team's baskets. It shot 34.7% from beyond the arc (28.1% of the team's baskets).

