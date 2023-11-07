How to Watch the Florida A&M vs. Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Tennessee Volunteers will start their 2023-24 campaign facing the Florida A&M Rattlers on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Florida A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Florida A&M vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Rattlers scored 6.9 fewer points per game last year (59.0) than the Volunteers allowed their opponents to score (65.9).
- When Florida A&M allowed fewer than 77.1 points last season, it went 6-17.
- Last year, the Volunteers put up 6.1 more points per game (77.1) than the Rattlers gave up (71.0).
- When Tennessee scored more than 71.0 points last season, it went 15-3.
Florida A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
