The Tennessee Volunteers will start their 2023-24 campaign facing the Florida A&M Rattlers on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Florida A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Florida A&M vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Rattlers scored 6.9 fewer points per game last year (59.0) than the Volunteers allowed their opponents to score (65.9).
  • When Florida A&M allowed fewer than 77.1 points last season, it went 6-17.
  • Last year, the Volunteers put up 6.1 more points per game (77.1) than the Rattlers gave up (71.0).
  • When Tennessee scored more than 71.0 points last season, it went 15-3.

Florida A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
11/9/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center
11/13/2023 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

