The Tampa Bay Lightning, Nicholas Paul included, will meet the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Paul in the Lightning-Canadiens matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Nicholas Paul vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Paul Season Stats Insights

Paul has averaged 16:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Paul has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 12 games played, including multiple goals once.

In four of 12 games this year, Paul has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In two of 12 contests this season, Paul has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Paul's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Paul has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Paul Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 37 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 12 Games 4 7 Points 2 5 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

