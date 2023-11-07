Nikita Kucherov will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens face off at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Kucherov? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

1.5 points (Over odds: -110)

1.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -227)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

Kucherov's plus-minus this season, in 21:03 per game on the ice, is -2.

Kucherov has a goal in five games this year out of 12 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Kucherov has a point in eight of 12 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Kucherov has an assist in six of 12 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Kucherov's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kucherov has an implied probability of 69.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 37 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 12 Games 4 20 Points 5 9 Goals 1 11 Assists 4

