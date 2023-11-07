Will Victor Hedman Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 7?
When the Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Victor Hedman score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Hedman stats and insights
- Hedman has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- On the power play, Hedman has accumulated one goal and four assists.
- Hedman's shooting percentage is 12.0%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 37 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.0 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Lightning vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
