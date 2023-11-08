How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) take the court against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on Barstool Sports.
Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Barstool Sports
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls made 46.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points higher than the Ramblers allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- In games Florida Atlantic shot better than 45.1% from the field, it went 18-1 overall.
- The Ramblers ranked 343rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Owls finished 13th.
- Last year, the Owls put up 5.3 more points per game (77.8) than the Ramblers allowed (72.5).
- Florida Atlantic had a 21-1 record last season when putting up more than 72.5 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison
- At home last year, Florida Atlantic averaged 6.2 more points per game (82.1) than it did in away games (75.9).
- Defensively the Owls played better in home games last season, ceding 64.2 points per game, compared to 67.5 away from home.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Florida Atlantic fared better at home last year, making 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 37.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 38% mark on the road.
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|11/14/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|FAU Arena
|11/18/2023
|Bryant
|-
|FAU Arena
