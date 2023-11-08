The No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) take the court against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on Barstool Sports.

Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: Barstool Sports

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls made 46.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points higher than the Ramblers allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

In games Florida Atlantic shot better than 45.1% from the field, it went 18-1 overall.

The Ramblers ranked 343rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Owls finished 13th.

Last year, the Owls put up 5.3 more points per game (77.8) than the Ramblers allowed (72.5).

Florida Atlantic had a 21-1 record last season when putting up more than 72.5 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, Florida Atlantic averaged 6.2 more points per game (82.1) than it did in away games (75.9).

Defensively the Owls played better in home games last season, ceding 64.2 points per game, compared to 67.5 away from home.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Florida Atlantic fared better at home last year, making 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 37.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 38% mark on the road.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule