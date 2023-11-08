The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (0-0) host the No. 10 Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Barstool Sports. There is no line set for the game.

Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Barstool Sports

Barstool Sports Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Owls Betting Records & Stats

In Florida Atlantic's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times.

The Owls' record against the spread last season was 23-11-0.

Florida Atlantic put together a 23-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 9-19-0 mark of Loyola Chicago.

Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Loyola Chicago 67.4 145.2 72.5 137.8 136.6 Florida Atlantic 77.8 145.2 65.3 137.8 141.6

Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

The Owls scored an average of 77.8 points per game last year, 5.3 more points than the 72.5 the Ramblers gave up to opponents.

Florida Atlantic put together a 13-6 ATS record and a 21-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 72.5 points.

Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Loyola Chicago 9-19-0 15-13-0 Florida Atlantic 23-11-0 19-15-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Loyola Chicago Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Loyola Chicago Florida Atlantic 6-8 Home Record 17-0 3-8 Away Record 11-3 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

