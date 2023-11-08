The Denver Nuggets (7-1) hope to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (6-2) on November 8, 2023.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Denver is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Warriors are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 13th.

The Nuggets average 6.6 more points per game (117.0) than the Warriors allow (110.4).

Denver has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 110.4 points.

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

Golden State has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Warriors are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Warriors' 116.1 points per game are 10.0 more points than the 106.1 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.1 points, Golden State is 4-0.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, the Nuggets scored 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they did in road games (112.2).

When playing at home, Denver surrendered 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than when playing on the road (115.3).

The Nuggets drained 12.4 treys per game with a 39.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they averaged on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

The Warriors averaged 119.7 points per game at home last season, and 118.2 away.

In 2022-23, the Warriors gave up 10.8 fewer points per game at home (111.7) than on the road (122.5).

The Warriors drained more 3-pointers at home (17.1 per game) than away (16.2) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.1%) than on the road (37.9%).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Vlatko Cancar Out Knee Jamal Murray Out Hamstring Nikola Jokic Questionable Wrist

Warriors Injuries