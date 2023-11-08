The Denver Nuggets (7-1) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (6-2) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Warriors Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Warriors 109

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Warriors

  • Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 3.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-6.4)
  • Pick OU: Under (227.5)
  • Computer Predicted Total: 224.8
  • The Nuggets' .625 ATS win percentage (5-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .500 mark (4-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
  • When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Denver (5-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (71.4%) than Golden State (2-0) does as the underdog (100%).
  • Denver and its opponents have combined to go over the total in 37.5% of its games this season (three of eight), the same percentage as Golden State and its opponents (three of eight).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 7-1, while the Warriors are 2-1 as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

  • The Nuggets sport a top-five defense this year, ranking fourth-best in the league with 106.1 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank 10th with 117 points scored per contest.
  • Denver is grabbing 45.1 rebounds per game this year (13th-ranked in NBA), and it has allowed only 41 rebounds per contest (third-best).
  • The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2023-24, ranking second-best in the NBA with 30.8 assists per contest.
  • Denver ranks seventh in the NBA at 13.1 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 13 turnovers per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.
  • So far this year, the Nuggets are sinking 12.3 threes per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.1% (12th-ranked) from downtown.

Warriors Performance Insights

  • In 2023-24, the Warriors are 13th in the NBA offensively (116.1 points scored per game) and 12th on defense (110.4 points conceded).
  • Golden State collects 45.4 rebounds per game and concede 44.4 boards, ranking ninth and 15th, respectively, in the NBA.
  • This season the Warriors are fifth-best in the league in assists at 28.3 per game.
  • In 2023-24, Golden State is 17th in the league in turnovers committed (14.3 per game) and 14th in turnovers forced (14.3).
  • In 2023-24, the Warriors are sixth in the NBA in 3-point makes (14.3 per game) and 14th in 3-point percentage (36.3%).

