Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Polk County, Florida this week? We have what you need here.
Polk County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
Lake Region High School at St. Cloud HS
- Game Time: 6:20 PM ET on November 8
- Location: St. Cloud, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Gulf High School at Lake Wales High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Lake Wales, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frostproof Middle-Senior High School at Lemon Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Englewood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
