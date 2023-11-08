Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Polk County, Florida this week? We have what you need here.

    • Polk County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Wednesday

    Lake Region High School at St. Cloud HS

    • Game Time: 6:20 PM ET on November 8
    • Location: St. Cloud, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Gulf High School at Lake Wales High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Lake Wales, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Frostproof Middle-Senior High School at Lemon Bay High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Englewood, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

