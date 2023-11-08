Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Polk County, Florida this week? We have what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

Polk County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Wednesday

Lake Region High School at St. Cloud HS

Game Time: 6:20 PM ET on November 8

6:20 PM ET on November 8 Location: St. Cloud, FL

St. Cloud, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Gulf High School at Lake Wales High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Lake Wales, FL

Lake Wales, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Frostproof Middle-Senior High School at Lemon Bay High School