College football Week 11 action includes six games with MAC teams. Read on for up-to-date results and key players.

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan | Ball State vs. Northern Illinois | Ohio vs. Buffalo

Week 11 MAC Results

Western Michigan 38 Central Michigan 28

  • Pregame Favorite: Western Michigan (-3)
  • Pregame Total: 58

Western Michigan Leaders

  • Passing: Hayden Wolff (25-for-36, 333 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jalen Buckley (23 ATT, 117 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Kenneth Womack (16 TAR, 12 REC, 135 YDS)

Central Michigan Leaders

  • Passing: Jase Bauer (14-for-27, 205 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Marion Lukes (21 ATT, 147 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Tyson Davis (3 TAR, 2 REC, 77 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Western MichiganCentral Michigan
484Total Yards418
333Passing Yards205
151Rushing Yards213
1Turnovers2

Ball State 20 Northern Illinois 17

  • Pregame Favorite: Northern Illinois (-9.5)
  • Pregame Total: 43.5

Ball State Leaders

  • Passing: Kiael Kelly (15-for-25, 115 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Marquez Cooper (25 ATT, 93 YDS)
  • Receiving: Ahmad Edwards (6 TAR, 5 REC, 32 YDS)

Northern Illinois Leaders

  • Passing: Rocky Lombardi (15-for-26, 141 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Antario Brown (18 ATT, 73 YDS)
  • Receiving: Trayvon Rudolph (8 TAR, 6 REC, 57 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Northern IllinoisBall State
315Total Yards301
141Passing Yards115
174Rushing Yards186
3Turnovers0

Ohio 20 Buffalo 10

  • Pregame Favorite: Ohio (-8.5)
  • Pregame Total: 44.5

Ohio Leaders

  • Passing: Kurtis Rourke (14-for-21, 121 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Sieh Bangura (17 ATT, 78 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Ty Walton (6 TAR, 6 REC, 62 YDS)

Buffalo Leaders

  • Passing: Cole Snyder (14-for-21, 171 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Ron Cook Jr. (16 ATT, 48 YDS)
  • Receiving: Boobie Curry (5 TAR, 4 REC, 66 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

BuffaloOhio
295Total Yards236
181Passing Yards121
114Rushing Yards115
1Turnovers0

Upcoming Week 11 MAC Games

Bowling Green Falcons at Kent State Golden Flashes

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Wednesday, November 8
  • Venue: Dix Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Bowling Green (-9.5)

Akron Zips at Miami (OH) RedHawks

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Wednesday, November 8
  • Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Miami (OH) (-17.5)

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Toledo Rockets

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Wednesday, November 8
  • Venue: The Glass Bowl
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Toledo (-18.5)

