High school football competition in Alachua County, Florida is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    • Alachua County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Mosley High School at Buchholz High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 9
    • Location: Gainesville, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Palatka High School at Eastside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Hollywood, FL
    • Conference: 4A - District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

