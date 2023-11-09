Anthony Cirelli and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Amalie Arena. Looking to bet on Cirelli's props versus the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Cirelli has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 18:19 on the ice per game.

Cirelli has scored a goal in one of 13 games this season.

In five of 13 games this year, Cirelli has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Cirelli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 13 games played.

Cirelli has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Cirelli having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 13 Games 2 5 Points 0 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

