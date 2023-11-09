How to Watch the Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) take on the Florida Gators (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SEC Network +
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats' 60.7 points per game last year were 7.7 fewer points than the 68.4 the Gators gave up.
- Bethune-Cookman went 10-9 last season when allowing fewer than 68.9 points.
- Last year, the Gators put up 68.9 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 64.6 the Wildcats allowed.
- Florida had a 12-7 record last season when putting up more than 64.6 points.
Bethune-Cookman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UCF
|L 101-63
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/15/2023
|Iona
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|11/22/2023
|@ Georgia State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
