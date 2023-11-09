Should you bet on Brandon Hagel to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180

Hagel stats and insights

In six of 13 games this season, Hagel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.

Hagel has picked up two assists on the power play.

Hagel's shooting percentage is 23.3%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Hagel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 16:28 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 22:06 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:56 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 14:36 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 16:41 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:50 Home W 3-0 10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:50 Home L 4-3 OT 10/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:56 Home W 4-3 10/17/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 19:54 Away L 3-2 OT

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

