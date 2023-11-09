Thursday's contest between the Middle Tennessee Raiders (1-0) and Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) going head to head at Murphy Athletic Center has a projected final score of 80-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Middle Tennessee, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 11:30 AM ET on November 9.

The Rattlers' most recent outing on Tuesday ended in a 93-64 loss to Tennessee.

Florida A&M vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Florida A&M vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 80, Florida A&M 56

Florida A&M Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rattlers were outscored by 12.0 points per game last season (scoring 59.0 points per game to rank 295th in college basketball while giving up 71.0 per contest to rank 317th in college basketball) and had a -348 scoring differential overall.

Florida A&M averaged 0.9 more points in SWAC action (59.9) than overall (59.0).

At home, the Rattlers put up 62.6 points per game last season, 6.1 more than they averaged away (56.5).

At home, Florida A&M conceded 67.3 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 73.7.

