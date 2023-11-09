How to Watch Florida A&M vs. Nebraska on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) face the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Florida A&M vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: B1G+
Florida A&M Stats Insights
- The Rattlers shot 38.7% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 42.5% the Cornhuskers' opponents shot last season.
- Florida A&M went 4-4 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Rattlers were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cornhuskers finished 297th.
- The Rattlers put up 11.3 fewer points per game last year (58.6) than the Cornhuskers gave up to opponents (69.9).
- Florida A&M went 3-1 last season when it scored more than 69.9 points.
Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison
- Florida A&M averaged 60.1 points per game at home last season, and 57.7 away.
- At home, the Rattlers gave up 62.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.5).
- Florida A&M drained more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.6%) than on the road (31.2%).
Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 105-54
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/9/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/20/2023
|Oregon
|-
|Al Lawson Center
