How to Watch the Florida Atlantic vs. Mercer Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mercer Bears (0-1) take the court against the Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida Atlantic vs. Mercer 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Owls averaged only 0.5 fewer points per game last year (64.8) than the Bears gave up (65.3).
- Florida Atlantic had an 8-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 64.8 points.
- Last year, the Bears averaged just 2.1 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Owls gave up (66.9).
- Mercer went 7-6 last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.
Florida Atlantic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ North Florida
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|FAU Arena
