The Mercer Bears (0-1) take the court against the Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Florida Atlantic vs. Mercer 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Owls averaged only 0.5 fewer points per game last year (64.8) than the Bears gave up (65.3).

Florida Atlantic had an 8-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 64.8 points.

Last year, the Bears averaged just 2.1 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Owls gave up (66.9).

Mercer went 7-6 last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Schedule