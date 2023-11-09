The Tarleton State Texans (0-1) face the Florida International Panthers (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Florida International vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International Stats Insights

Last season, the Panthers had a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Texans' opponents knocked down.

In games Florida International shot better than 44.4% from the field, it went 13-9 overall.

The Texans ranked 347th in rebounding in college basketball, the Panthers finished 335th.

Last year, the 73.1 points per game the Panthers averaged were 5.2 more points than the Texans allowed (67.9).

When Florida International totaled more than 67.9 points last season, it went 11-9.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison

Florida International scored 78.1 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 66 points per contest.

Defensively the Panthers were better at home last season, allowing 74.3 points per game, compared to 75.8 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Florida International fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 7.2 treys per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Florida International Upcoming Schedule