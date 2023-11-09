The Florida International Panthers (0-1) are favored by 5.5 points against the Tarleton State Texans (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 146.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida International vs. Tarleton State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida International -5.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida International Betting Records & Stats

In 14 of 25 games last season, Florida International and its opponents combined to score more than 146.5 points.

Florida International games had an average of 148.2 points last season, 1.7 more than the over/under for this game.

Florida International compiled a 15-10-0 ATS record last year.

Florida International finished 5-4 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 55.6% of those games).

The Panthers had a 2-2 record last year (winning 50% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

Florida International has a 73.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Florida International vs. Tarleton State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 146.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida International 14 56% 73.1 145 75.1 143 144.5 Tarleton State 3 10.7% 71.9 145 67.9 143 136.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Florida International Insights & Trends

Last year, the 73.1 points per game the Panthers put up were 5.2 more points than the Texans allowed (67.9).

Florida International had a 10-5 record against the spread and an 11-9 record overall last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida International vs. Tarleton State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida International 15-10-0 1-3 14-11-0 Tarleton State 13-15-0 3-8 12-16-0

Florida International vs. Tarleton State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida International Tarleton State 11-7 Home Record 12-2 3-10 Away Record 2-12 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 78.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 66 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.6 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.