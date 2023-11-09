Florida State vs. Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 9
Thursday's game that pits the Florida State Seminoles (1-0) against the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-78 in favor of Florida State. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 9.
The Seminoles head into this contest following a 99-63 win against Charleston Southern on Monday.
Florida State vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Florida State vs. Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida State 81, Tennessee 78
Florida State Performance Insights (2022-23)
- The Seminoles outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game last season, with a +408 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.3 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and allowed 66.9 per contest (245th in college basketball).
- With 76.2 points per game in ACC matchups, Florida State tallied 3.1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (79.3 PPG).
- The Seminoles put up 86.3 points per game at home last year. In away games, they averaged 74.8 points per contest.
- At home, Florida State ceded 13.1 fewer points per game (60.2) than in away games (73.3).
