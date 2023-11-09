Thursday's game that pits the Florida State Seminoles (1-0) against the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-78 in favor of Florida State. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Seminoles head into this contest following a 99-63 win against Charleston Southern on Monday.

Florida State vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Florida State vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 81, Tennessee 78

Florida State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Seminoles outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game last season, with a +408 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.3 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and allowed 66.9 per contest (245th in college basketball).

With 76.2 points per game in ACC matchups, Florida State tallied 3.1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (79.3 PPG).

The Seminoles put up 86.3 points per game at home last year. In away games, they averaged 74.8 points per contest.

At home, Florida State ceded 13.1 fewer points per game (60.2) than in away games (73.3).

