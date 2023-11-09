How to Watch the Florida State vs. Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) face the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN2.
Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Florida State vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Volunteers scored an average of 77.1 points per game last year, 10.2 more points than the 66.9 the Seminoles allowed.
- When Tennessee gave up fewer than 79.3 points last season, it went 21-6.
- Last year, the Seminoles scored 79.3 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 65.9 the Volunteers allowed.
- When Florida State scored more than 65.9 points last season, it went 22-6.
- The Seminoles made 39.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was the same as the Volunteers allowed to their opponents.
- The Volunteers shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Seminoles averaged.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 99-63
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/9/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/19/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
