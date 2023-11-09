The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) go up against the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.



Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN2

Florida State vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Volunteers' 77.1 points per game last year were 10.2 more points than the 66.9 the Seminoles gave up to opponents.

Tennessee had a 21-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.

Last year, the Seminoles scored 13.4 more points per game (79.3) than the Volunteers allowed (65.9).

Florida State went 22-6 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

The Seminoles shot 39.5% from the field last season, which is equal to what the Volunteers' opponents shot.

The Volunteers' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Seminoles had given up to their opponents (39.4%).

Florida State Schedule