How to Watch the Florida State vs. Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida State Seminoles (1-0) go up against the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
Florida State vs. Tennessee 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Volunteers' 77.1 points per game last year were 10.2 more points than the 66.9 the Seminoles gave up to opponents.
- Tennessee had a 21-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.
- Last year, the Seminoles scored 13.4 more points per game (79.3) than the Volunteers allowed (65.9).
- Florida State went 22-6 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.
- The Seminoles shot 39.5% from the field last season, which is equal to what the Volunteers' opponents shot.
- The Volunteers' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Seminoles had given up to their opponents (39.4%).
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 99-63
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/9/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/19/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
