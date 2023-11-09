The Florida Gators (1-0) take the court against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network +

Florida vs. Bethune-Cookman 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 60.7 points per game last year were 7.7 fewer points than the 68.4 the Gators gave up.

Bethune-Cookman went 10-9 last season when allowing fewer than 68.9 points.

Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Gators put up were only 4.3 more points than the Wildcats gave up (64.6).

When Florida totaled more than 64.6 points last season, it went 12-7.

Florida Schedule