The Orlando Magic, Franz Wagner included, hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 6, Wagner produced 12 points and four assists in a 117-102 loss against the Mavericks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Wagner's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-115)

Over 20.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-120)

Over 4.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+116)

Over 3.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-161)

Looking to bet on one or more of Wagner's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hawks gave up 118.1 points per contest last year, 25th in the NBA.

The Hawks gave up 44.1 rebounds on average last year, 19th in the league.

The Hawks conceded 26.0 assists per game last year (22nd in the league).

Looking at three-point defense, the Hawks were ranked eighth in the league last year, giving up 11.9 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Franz Wagner vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 35 19 7 2 2 1 1 12/14/2022 36 24 3 4 3 1 0 11/30/2022 32 22 6 3 2 0 0 10/21/2022 36 8 7 3 0 0 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.