Heading into their Thursday, November 9 matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (4-7) at Amalie Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-3-4) will be monitoring two players on the injury report.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

Tampa, Florida Arena: Amalie Arena

Lightning Season Insights

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most goals in the NHL (50 total, 3.8 per game).

It has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +5.

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks' 26 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 29th in the league.

Chicago concedes 3.4 goals per game (38 total), which ranks 17th in the league.

With a goal differential of -12, they are 30th in the league.

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-275) Blackhawks (+220) 6.5

