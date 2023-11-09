Thursday's NHL action includes the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-3-4) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (4-7) at Amalie Arena. The Blackhawks are big underdogs (+220 on the moneyline) against the Lightning (-275) ahead of the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

Chicago and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in four of 11 games this season.

The Lightning are 4-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Blackhawks have been the underdog 11 times this season, and upset their opponent in four, or 36.4%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has had moneyline odds set at -275 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Chicago has four games this season playing as an underdog by +220 or longer, and is 2-2 in those contests.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-1-4 7-3 5-4-1 6.8 3.9 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-1-4 3.9 3 12 34.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 4-5 4-6-0 6.3 2.2 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.2 3.4 4 11.8% Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.