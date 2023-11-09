Southeast Division opponents meet when the Atlanta Hawks (4-3) travel to face the Orlando Magic (4-3) at Mexico City Arena, beginning on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Magic vs. Hawks matchup.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico Venue: Mexico City Arena

Magic vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawks Moneyline Magic Moneyline BetMGM Hawks (-2.5) 232.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Hawks (-3) 231 -152 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Magic vs Hawks Additional Info

Magic vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks average 122.0 points per game (second in the league) while allowing 116.7 per contest (22nd in the NBA). They have a +37 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Magic put up 108.6 points per game (23rd in league) while giving up 105.4 per contest (third in NBA). They have a +22 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.

These two teams are scoring 230.6 points per game between them, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 222.1 points per game combined, 10.4 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Atlanta is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

Orlando has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

Magic and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +40000 +10000 - Hawks +10000 +4000 -

