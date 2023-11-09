The Orlando Magic (1-0) are welcoming in the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) for a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Mexico City Arena, with a tip-off time of 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSFL, BSSE

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero put up 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists last year.

Franz Wagner put up 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He drained 48.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Markelle Fultz's numbers last season were 14 points, 3.9 boards and 5.7 assists per game. He drained 51.4% of his shots from the floor.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers last season were 15.2 points, 8.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He drained 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Cole Anthony put up 13 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young put up 26.2 points, 10.2 assists and 3 boards last season.

Dejounte Murray's numbers last season were 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Clint Capela averaged 12 points, 11 boards and 0.9 assists, shooting 65.3% from the floor (third in league).

Onyeka Okongwu recorded 9.9 points, 1 assists and 7.2 rebounds.

De'Andre Hunter's stats last season were 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 35% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Magic vs. Hawks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Magic Hawks 111.4 Points Avg. 118.4 114 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 47% Field Goal % 48.3% 34.6% Three Point % 35.2%

