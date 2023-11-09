Magic vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Hawks (4-3) hit the road in Southeast Division action against the Orlando Magic (4-3) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. The Hawks are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's point total is 232.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Magic vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico
- TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-2.5
|232.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- Every Orlando game this season has ended with a combined score under 232.5 points.
- The average total for Orlando's games this season is 214 points, 18.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Orlando has a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Magic have come away with one win in the four contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Orlando has a record of 1-2 when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Magic vs Hawks Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Magic vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|5
|71.4%
|122
|230.6
|116.7
|222.1
|236.2
|Magic
|0
|0%
|108.6
|230.6
|105.4
|222.1
|222.4
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- The Magic put up 8.1 fewer points per game (108.6) than the Hawks give up (116.7).
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Magic vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Magic
|5-2
|2-1
|1-6
|Hawks
|3-4
|0-2
|4-3
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Magic vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Magic
|Hawks
|108.6
|122
|23
|2
|1-0
|3-4
|1-0
|4-3
|105.4
|116.7
|3
|23
|5-2
|1-0
|4-3
|1-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.