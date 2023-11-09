Player prop bet options for Trae Young, Franz Wagner and others are available when the Atlanta Hawks visit the Orlando Magic at Mexico City Arena on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico Venue: Mexico City Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs Hawks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -161)

Wagner's 21 points per game are 0.5 points more than Thursday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Thursday.

Wagner averages 2.5 assists, 1.0 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Wagner averages three made three-pointers, 1.5 more than his over/under on Thursday.

Get Wagner gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: -141) 0.5 (Over: -208)

The 21.5-point prop bet for Paolo Banchero on Thursday is 8.5 higher than his scoring average on the season (13).

He grabs six rebounds per game, 1.5 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.

Banchero collects 4.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Thursday.

He makes zero three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet total on Thursday (0.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -149) 10.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +140)

The 23.5 point total set for Young on Thursday is 2.2 more than his scoring average on the season (21.3).

His per-game rebound average -- two -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (2.5).

Young has averaged 10 assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (10.5).

Young's 1.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Dejounte Murray Props

The 21.5-point prop bet set for Dejounte Murray on Thursday is 0.2 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He grabs 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Thursday.

Murray collects 5.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Thursday.

He makes one three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Thursday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.