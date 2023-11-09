Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Miami-Dade County, Florida this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Goleman High School at Christopher Columbus High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 9

4:30 PM ET on November 9 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Belen Jesuit High School at South Broward High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9

7:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: Hollywood, FL

Hollywood, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Doral Academy at Miami Palmetto Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9

7:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

American High School at Miramar High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9

7:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: Miramar, FL

Miramar, FL Conference: 6A - District 15

6A - District 15 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at Monsignor Edward Pace High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Miami Beach High School at Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola