Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Miami-Dade County, Florida this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Goleman High School at Christopher Columbus High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belen Jesuit High School at South Broward High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Doral Academy at Miami Palmetto Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American High School at Miramar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Miramar, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Monsignor Edward Pace High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Miami Beach High School at Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
