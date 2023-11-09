Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Miami-Dade County, Florida this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

    • Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Goleman High School at Christopher Columbus High School

    • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 9
    • Location: Miami, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Belen Jesuit High School at South Broward High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
    • Location: Hollywood, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Doral Academy at Miami Palmetto Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
    • Location: Miami, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    American High School at Miramar High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
    • Location: Miramar, FL
    • Conference: 6A - District 15
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    TBD at Monsignor Edward Pace High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Miami Gardens, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Miami Beach High School at Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Pensacola, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

