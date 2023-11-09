Mikhail Sergachev and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Considering a bet on Sergachev? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Sergachev has averaged 23:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -11.

Sergachev has yet to score a goal through 13 games this year.

Sergachev has recorded a point in a game six times this season out of 13 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Sergachev has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

Sergachev has an implied probability of 60.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Sergachev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.5%.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 13 Games 2 7 Points 2 0 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

