Nicholas Paul will be among those in action Thursday when his Tampa Bay Lightning face the Chicago Blackhawks at Amalie Arena. Prop bets for Paul in that upcoming Lightning-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Nicholas Paul vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Paul Season Stats Insights

Paul's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:58 per game on the ice, is 0.

In Paul's 13 games played this season he's scored in five of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Paul has a point in five of 13 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Paul has an assist in two of 13 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Paul's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Paul has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Paul Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 13 Games 2 9 Points 1 7 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

