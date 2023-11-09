North Florida vs. Charleston Southern: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) host the North Florida Ospreys (1-0) at The Buc Dome on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
North Florida vs. Charleston Southern Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: North Charleston, South Carolina
- Venue: The Buc Dome
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ospreys Betting Records & Stats
- In North Florida's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.
- The Ospreys' record against the spread last season was 14-13-0.
- North Florida (14-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.1% of the time, 3.8% more often than Charleston Southern (13-14-0) last year.
North Florida vs. Charleston Southern Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Charleston Southern
|72.6
|148.8
|74.4
|152
|142.7
|North Florida
|76.2
|148.8
|77.6
|152
|147.8
Additional North Florida Insights & Trends
- The Ospreys' 76.2 points per game last year were just 1.8 more points than the 74.4 the Buccaneers gave up.
- North Florida put together an 11-2 ATS record and a 12-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 74.4 points.
North Florida vs. Charleston Southern Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Charleston Southern
|13-14-0
|14-13-0
|North Florida
|14-13-0
|15-12-0
North Florida vs. Charleston Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Charleston Southern
|North Florida
|6-8
|Home Record
|11-2
|3-12
|Away Record
|3-14
|5-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-2-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-10-0
|79.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.3
|66.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.7
|9-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-6-0
