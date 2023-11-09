The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) host the North Florida Ospreys (1-0) at The Buc Dome on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

North Florida vs. Charleston Southern Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Venue: The Buc Dome

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Ospreys Betting Records & Stats

In North Florida's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.

The Ospreys' record against the spread last season was 14-13-0.

North Florida (14-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.1% of the time, 3.8% more often than Charleston Southern (13-14-0) last year.

North Florida vs. Charleston Southern Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charleston Southern 72.6 148.8 74.4 152 142.7 North Florida 76.2 148.8 77.6 152 147.8

Additional North Florida Insights & Trends

The Ospreys' 76.2 points per game last year were just 1.8 more points than the 74.4 the Buccaneers gave up.

North Florida put together an 11-2 ATS record and a 12-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 74.4 points.

North Florida vs. Charleston Southern Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charleston Southern 13-14-0 14-13-0 North Florida 14-13-0 15-12-0

North Florida vs. Charleston Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Charleston Southern North Florida 6-8 Home Record 11-2 3-12 Away Record 3-14 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

